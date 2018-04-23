SE OPP White River – Marathon Man charged with driving while disqualified

On Friday April 20, 2018 at approximately 9:27 pm members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (White River) Detachment conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 in the Township of White River for a traffic violation. Investigation revealed that the male driver was disqualified from driving.

As a result Donald Brandon Curtis WHALEN (22) of Marathon, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Adult Driving While Disqualified- Court Order contrary to section 259(4) of the Criminal Court of Canada,

Adult Drive motor vehicle not equipped with an approved ignition interlock device while prohibited from doing so contrary to section 41.2 (13) of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

The accused was released from custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on June 11, 2018.