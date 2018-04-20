MAGI, Margaret Ellen (nee Straney)

Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at the age of 79 years. Wife of the late Eric Magi. Loving mother of Stephen (Marilyn) and Peter (Chantal). Proud grandmother of Kinsey, Kaitlyn and Colin. Daughter of the late Pat and Hilda Straney. Dear sister of Mary (Doug Martin) and Lawrence Straney (Wendy). Margaret will be fondly remembered by her niece Tara.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 429 in Wawa. A light lunch will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the Lady Dunn Health Centre or Royal Canadian Legion Branch 429 (Wawa).

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.