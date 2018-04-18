Young chess masters gather in Wawa to compete in the Franco-Nord-Ouest Chess Tournament Tomorrow

Apr 18, 2018 @ 17:52

Some 120 young chess masters will meet in Wawa on Thursday, April 19, for the fifth Franco-Nord-Ouest Chess Tournament. The competition, hosted by Wawa’s École Saint-Joseph, will attract francophone students from the following Northwestern Ontario French language Catholic and Public schools: École Saint-Joseph (Wawa), École St-Joseph (Dubreuilville), École Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste. Marie), École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne), École Sacré-Cœur (Chapleau), École l’Escalade (Wawa), École secondaire l’Orée des Bois (Dubreuilville) and École secondaire Cité-Supérieure (Marathon).

The Tournament will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at École Saint-Joseph (101 Churchill Ave, Wawa). All participants will be entitled to five games. Competing players will be divided in four categories: grades 3 and 4, grades 5 and 6, grades 7 and 8, and secondary school (grades 9 to 12). Prizes will be awarded to winning teams and top students in each category.

Students from Wawa’s École Saint-Joseph have acquired a reputation for their passion for chess, a discipline that requires considerable strategizing in addition to memory and problem-solving skills. By hosting this friendly francophone tournament, the school is seeking to promote the game and help Northwestern Ontario youth to discover both this discipline and develop their chess skills.