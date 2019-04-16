École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) annual chess tournament bigger than ever!

École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) welcomed 156 young chess masters on Thursday, April 11, for their sixth annual Franco-Nord-Ouest Chess Tournament. Grade 3 to 12 students from eight French-language Catholic and Public schools gathered in Wawa for the competition. It was a great day for all the participants who successfully applied the often complex tactics and strategies of the game.

3rd and 4th grade:

1st place: Sylvain Humphries, Ty Gendron, Wesley Tait, Chance Smedts and Havana Thibodeau-Bello (École Saint-Joseph, Wawa)

2nd place: Angelo Marchioni, Logan Taylor, Pierre Riopel, Tyson McGee and Tanner Moreau(École Sacré-Cœur, Chapleau)

3rd place : Brock Brisson, Chanelle Gauthier, Alex Séguin-Duclos, Maëlle White and Joshua Carruthers (École Saint-Joseph, Wawa)

5th and 6th grade:

1st place : Jake Sanchioni, Noah Taylor, Anthony Gauthier, Anthony Marchioni and Bradley Gauthier (École Sacré-Cœur, Chapleau

2nd place : Evan Leclair, Kane Wright, Heidi Bélanger, Xavier Deladurantaye and Serenity Couillard (École Saint-Joseph, Dubreuilville)

3rd place : Chad Gendron, Kolten Austin, Taylor Duclos, Madison Hamel and Sophie Guertin (École Saint-Joseph, Wawa)

7th and 8th grade:

1st place : Amelia Carruthers, Cooper Baronette-Moore, Reese Rousseau, Madrix Bouchard and Quinn Laing (École Saint-Joseph, Wawa):

2nd place : Julien Charron, Xander Jaworski, Chloé Fortin, Tony Morin and Evan Martel (École Trillium, Chapleau)

3rd place : Mark Berthiaume-Christensen, Jace Kienitz, Ethan Austin, Marguerite Bouffard and Mya Rilley (École Saint-Joseph, Wawa)

High school:

1st place : Matthieu Lafrenière, Jimmy Poisson, Kuper Fournier, Alain Scully and Travis Terris (École Saint-Joseph, Wawa)

2nd place : Alexander Laird, Quentin Ketterer, Meckenzie Pigeon, Nicholas Shoppoff (École Notre-Dame-du-Sault, Sault Ste. Marie) :

3rd place : : Matthew Schumacher, Patrick Chevrier, Zoé Cyr, Eben Leadbetter and Keenan Collis (École Saint-Joseph, Wawa)

Individual winners

3rd and 4th grade :

1st place : Sylvain Humphries (École Saint-Joseph, Wawa)

2nd place: Trey Drury (École Saint-nom-de-Jésus, Hornepayne) and Angelo Marchioni (ÉcoleSacré-Cœur, Chapleau)

3rd place : Zariah Casavant, Ty Gendron and Wesley Tait (École Saint-Joseph, Wawa), Nolan Deluca (École Notre-Dame-du-Sault, Sault Ste. Marie) and Logan Taylor (École Sacré-Cœur, Chapleau)

5th and 6th grade :

1st place : Jake Sanchioni and Noah Taylor (École Sacré-Cœur, Chapleau)

2nd place: Evan Leclair (École Saint-Joseph, Dubreuilville), Jacob Mathew Perks (École Notre-Dame-du-Sault, Sault Ste. Marie), James Dumouchel (École Escalade, Wawa), Chad Gendron and Elsa McGregor (École Saint-Joseph, Wawa)

3rd place : Anthony Marchioni and Tylee Caron (Sacré-Cœur, Chapleau)

7th and 8th grade :

1st place : Amelia Carruthers (École Saint-Joseph, Wawa)

2nd place: Cooper Baronette-Moore and Reese Rousseau (École Saint-Joseph, Wawa)

3rd place: Emmanuel Boucher (École Trillium, Chapleau)

High school :

1st place : Alexander Laird (École Notre-Dame-du-Sault, Sault Ste. Marie)

2nd place : Quentin Ketterer (École Notre-Dame-du-Sault, Sault Ste. Marie), Mathieu Lafrenière and Jimmy Poisson (École Saint-Joseph, Wawa)

3rd place : Meckenzie Pigeon (École Notre-Dame-du-Sault, Sault Ste. Marie)