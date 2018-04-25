Annual Chess Tournament – Great Success!

Apr 25, 2018 @ 09:26

The 5th Annual Franco-Nord-Ouest Chess Tournament on April 19th saw 122 students participate in École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) gymnasium. Even though the gym was packed with tables and students playing – all you could hear was the occasional click as pieces were moved. This tournament was hosted by Wawa’s École Saint-Joseph, and had students from École St-Joseph (Dubreuilville), École Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste. Marie), École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne), École Sacré-Cœur (Chapleau), École l’Escalade (Wawa), École secondaire l’Orée des Bois (Dubreuilville) and École secondaire Cité-Supérieure (Marathon) attend.

Editor’s Note: Inadvertently St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School (Wawa) was left out of the list of attendees. Principal Michaela Sheehan explained that the students had a great time participating in the tournament.

The Tournament featured four categories: grades 3 and 4, grades 5 and 6, grades 7 and 8, and secondary school (grades 9 to 12). Prizes were awarded to winning teams and top students in each category.

It is estimated that over 300 youth have learned in École Saint-Joseph’s chess program over the past five years. The Rotary Club of Wawa has been a support for this chess club and tournament since it’s very beginning.