Charity Hockey Donates to the LDHC Foundation

Apr 18, 2018 @ 11:00

On Tuesday, April 10th staff members from the Wawa Family Health Team, the Lady Dunn Health Centre and the Algoma Paramedic Services were invited to participate in a charity hockey game. Players donated whatever they wished to the cause. A total of $440.00 was raised from the event.

The LDHC Foundation would like to extend a BIG thank you to Dr. Cotterill for organizing the event and to all staff members who supported the Foundation with a donation.

The Foundation is most appreciative of the continued support from donors who give generously to enhance health care at the local hospital.

Generous Hearts – the key to a healthy future.