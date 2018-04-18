Breaking News

Charity Hockey Donates to the LDHC Foundation

Apr 18, 2018 @ 11:00

Crystal Lutz, Foundation Coordinator receives a donation from Dr. Cotterill.

On Tuesday, April 10th staff members from the Wawa Family Health Team, the Lady Dunn Health Centre and the Algoma Paramedic Services were invited to participate in a charity hockey game. Players donated whatever they wished to the cause. A total of $440.00 was raised from the event.

The LDHC Foundation would like to extend a BIG thank you to Dr. Cotterill for organizing the event and to all staff members who supported the Foundation with a donation.

The Foundation is most appreciative of the continued support from donors who give generously to enhance health care at the local hospital.

Generous Hearts – the key to a healthy future.

About LDHC Foundation

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs, it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment. Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.

