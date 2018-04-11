Dance Performance Showcase 2018

Apr 11, 2018 @ 11:28

Defined Movement Dance held their Performance Showcase 2018 featured solos, duets, trios and group dances from the 2017/18 competitive season. This was a fundraiser for the dance students, in order to help with costs for costumes, travel expenses and entry fees for competitions. Instructor Samatha Stewart explained that the nearest place to compete is Thunder Bay which is at least a two day trip for participants. This was a packed house, and the dancers gave a great demonstration of their skills as dancers and as choreographers.