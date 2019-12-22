Thank You – DMD’s Gnome Tree Fundraiser

On behalf of Defined Movement Dance Competitive Team and Parents we would like to thank everyone who participated in our Gnome Tree Fundraiser. A special thank you to Heidi McLaren of Olive Branch Floral Design for her guidance, organizing and instructing of this great event.

We would also like to thank John’s Value Mart, Wawa Canadian Tire, and Wawa Home Building Centre for your generous donations of Christmas ornaments, potatoes and deck screws for this event. We would also like to thank Wawa Tim Horton’s for you donation of Hot Chocolate. Thank you to Tracy Chalykoff and Tiffany Jarrell for their donation of Gnome cakes which were raffled off to two luck winners. Thank you to the dancers and parents who volunteered their time to make this event a great one.

DMD dancers will be headed to Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay this new year to compete in Thunderstruck and Dancefest Canada.