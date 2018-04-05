2017 Wish Campaign Purchases New Lab Freezer for Lady Dunn Health Centre

Apr 5, 2018 @ 08:36

With the completion of the Wish Campaign 2017, the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation was able to present a cheque in the amount of $9,000 to Lab Services for the purchase of a new lab freezer. On April 3, 2018, a cheque was presented to Mary Poulin, Charge Technologist from the Foundation. A heartfelt Thank You is extended to all donors for your continued support!

The Spring Ahead to Better Health Care Campaign is in progress at this time. Funds continue to be raised for the purchase of two IV pumps ($13,000) and an ECG machine ($15,000) to be used throughout your local hospital. Generous hearts do prevail in the communities that the Lady Dunn Health Centre serves.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at foundation@ldhc.com.

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.