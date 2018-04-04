SE OPP Wawa arrest Wawa Man and seize Firearms

Apr 4, 2018 @ 09:26

On Monday April 2, 2018 members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment began an investigation into allegations of unauthorized possession of firearms. An investigation was conducted and a search warrant was executed at a Wawa address.

As a result a 55 year old Wawa, Ontario male was arrested and charged with the following offences;

2 counts Adult Possession of a Prohibited device or ammunition contrary to section 92(2) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm/ Ammunition contrary to section 95(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Careless storage of Firearm Weapon, Prohibited device or Ammunition contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was released from custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa on May 7, 2018.