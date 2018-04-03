Tuesday Morning News – April 3

Apr 3, 2018 @ 07:47

Weather – Today will see increasing cloudiness. High -4. UV index 4 or moderate. Tonight will be cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -14.

Roads – With the changes to the Ontario511 site, Wawa-news is looking at the best way to provide this information. Road conditions will be back for tomorrow.

News Tidbits – There have been two data breaches over the past week. Take the time to check your passwords, evaluate them – consider a password manager…

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the police-involved shooting of a 24-year-old man Easter Sunday evening in Sudbury. The SIU is also investigating the circumstances around the death of a 62-year-old man Easter Sunday morning at an apartment building in Thunder Bay.