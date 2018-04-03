SE OPP Wawa – Arrest Wawa Man for Adult Sexual Assault & Posession

Apr 3, 2018 @ 13:37

On Wednesday March 28, 2018, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment began an investigation into allegation of a sexual assault. The investigation was conducted with the assistance of both the Superior East and Sault Ste Marie (OPP) Crime Units.

As a result a 30 year old Wawa, Ontario male was arrested and charged with the following offences;

Adult Sexual Assault contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Possession of a Schedule II substance- Cannabis Marihuana- under 30 grams contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,

Adult Possession of a Schedule III Substance contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The accused was released from custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on May 7, 2018.