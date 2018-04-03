Breaking News

Marathon OPP Recover Stolen Vehicle

Apr 3, 2018 @ 09:57

On Saturday, April 1st, 2018, at approximately 02:00 am an officer of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting patrol on Highway 17 east of Marathon when he observed a motor vehicle traveling westbound at a high rate of speed.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle but it continued to increase its speed failing to stop for police. In the interest of public safety, no pursuit was conducted after a description of the vehicle was obtained.

Officers patrolled the area and the vehicle, a black 2015 Jeep Cherokee, was later located abandoned on a side road 20km west of Marathon. The OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) was deployed to locate the driver. At approximately 08:30 am a male was located north of the vehicle along a snowmobile trail.

After further investigation, it was determined that Aaron PUDDESTER, a 34 year old male from Coleville, SK was the lone driver of the motor vehicle. He was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 CC354(1)(a)
  • Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle CC249(1)(a)
  • Flight while Pursued by Peace Officer CC249.1(1)
  • Race a Motor Vehicle-Excessive Speed HTA 172(1)
  • Drive Motor Vehicle with Speed Measuring Warning Device HTA 79(2)
  • Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance-Cocaine CDSA 4(1)

He was transported to the Marathon OPP Detachment and held for a video bail. He was later transferred to the Thunder Bay District Jail to continue with his court appearances in regards to the charges.

