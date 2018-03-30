Friday Morning News – March 30

Weather – Today will see a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High minus 3. UV index 4 or moderate. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 14.

If you are travelling be aware that Environment Canada is warning of significant snowfall for Saturday into Saturday evening. “A compact and fast-moving low pressure system will develop over the northwestern United States today. It will race across Northeastern Ontario on Saturday, accompanied by a significant snowfall. Snowfall amounts are expected to reach around 15 centimetres. Strong northwest winds may also give local blowing snow late in the day into Saturday night.”

Roads – All highways are bare and wet, bare and dry.