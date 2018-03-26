April Happenings at Wawa Baptist Church

Mar 26, 2018 @ 08:12

A Good Friday service will be held at 11:00 a.m. after which muffins, and beverages will be served. Easter Sunday service will begin at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend Sunday services to enjoy praise songs, a Scripture-based sermon, and Sunday school for children up to age 12 at the Wawa Goose Seniors’ Drop-in Centre (63 Broadway). Dress is casual.

On Friday, April 6, Wawa Baptist will provide a free two-hour monthly Western-themed kids’ club at the Hillcrest Heights Centre from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Open to all children between the age of 5 and 12, all are welcome to attend to sing songs, watch a skit, make crafts, eat snacks, and listen to a Bible story. For more information or to preregister your child in advance, please contact 705-852-0886 or email wawabaptistchurch@gmail.com.

On Sunday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m., Wawa Baptist will hold a Praise Night at the Seniors’ Drop-in Centre. Come and be refreshed by a time of songs and friendship.

On Sunday, April 15, Wawa Baptist extends an invitation to lunch at 11:30 a.m. after church at 10:00 a.m. (at Wawa Goose Seniors’ Drop-in Centre). Please join us for a time of food, fun, and meeting new friends.

Come out and have some fun and exercise at a Youth Gym Night each Monday at Sir James Dunn PS. Co-hosted by both the Wawa Baptist and Calvary Pentecostal Churches, the Gym Night offers a variety of games to students in grades 4-8 from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and basketball for grades 9-12 from 6:45-8:00 p.m.

On Tuesdays, an Alpha course, co-hosted by both the Calvary Pentecostal and Wawa Baptist Churches, is being offered. If you wish to explore the meaning of life, come out to Calvary Church at 6:00 p.m. for a meal followed by a video and discussion until 8:00 p.m. Childcare is provided for parents to attend the sessions. For more information, contact either Pastor Clinton Moody of Calvary Church at 705-914-0405 or Pastor Mike Paquette of Wawa Baptist at 705-852-0903.

Wawa Baptist conducts a Ladies’ Wednesday Morning Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and a Men’s Study on Mondays at 10:00 a.m. These studies are open to all women and men in the community. To participate, or for inquiries about location, ladies can contact 705-852-0886, and men can call 705-852-0903.

Wawa Baptist offers a ministry of giving hope to those struggling in their daily lives. The church gladly provides, free of charge, hope-based care to those in need. Contact Pastor Mike Paquette at 705-852-0903.