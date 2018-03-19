Monday Morning News – March 19

Mar 19, 2018 @ 07:56

Weather

Today Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 25 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate. Tonight Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 28.

Roads are bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.

News tidbits – Colton Liddle will be returning to his home in Vancouver today after participating in his first Paralympics! His flight is scheduled to arrive at 11:40 a.m. in the ‘International Arrivals Hall’.

Yesterday, about 1/2 a mile east of the Black River there was a derailment. There was no impact to the highway. It was been reported that 17 cars have been involved but some were still standing upright. The derailment occurred at Mile 50 on the Heron Bay Subdivision CP.