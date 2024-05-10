Inquest into the Death of Jordan Paim Announced

Dr. Harry Mikael Voogjarv, Regional Supervising Coroner for North Region, Sudbury Office, announced today that an inquest will be held into the death of Jordan Paim.

Mr. Paim, 30, died on July 20, 2021, while in custody at the Algoma Treatment and Remand Centre in Sault Ste Marie. An inquest into his death is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Paim’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

Details regarding the date and location of the inquest will be provided at a later date.