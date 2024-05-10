First Communion – École Saint-Joseph

Students L-R: Marie-Neige Dumouchel, Brianna Vorlicek, Gabrielle Leonard, Caleb Lefrançois & Léa Bélanger. Back Row: Deacon Peter Chalykoff & Father Duolomane (Joe)
On May 5th, 2024, students from École Saint-Joseph School received First Communion at St. Monica’s Parish Church. Congratulations to the students and thank you to everyone who instructed the students and supported them for their First Communion.
