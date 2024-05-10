Breaking News

First Communion – École Saint-Joseph

Students L-R: Marie-Neige Dumouchel, Brianna Vorlicek, Gabrielle Leonard, Caleb Lefrançois & Léa Bélanger. Back Row: Deacon Peter Chalykoff & Father Duolomane (Joe)

 

On May 5th, 2024, students from École Saint-Joseph School received First Communion at St. Monica’s Parish Church. Congratulations to the students and thank you to everyone who instructed the students and supported them for their First Communion.

 

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*