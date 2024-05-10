Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this afternoon. High 14. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Becoming cloudy this evening. 40% chance of showers overnight. Low plus 3.
News Tidbits:
- There may be traffic delays on Highway 17 in the Mijin area. A collision just after 4 a.m. closed the eastbound lane and shoulder.
- The fire hazard is low in areas of the region located south of Sault Ste. Marie, Chapleau and Temiskaming Shores. Areas north of Sault Ste. Marie, Chapleau, and Temiskaming Shores is showing a moderate fire hazard.
- The Ontario government is investing $5 million towards mental health and addictions services in primary care across 10 postsecondary institutions in the province. Locally:
- Algoma University, in partnership with the Mental Health Association Cochrane-Timiskaming – to fund mental health professionals for in-school care instead of referring students to care outside of the region.
- Shingwauk Teaching Lodge, in partnership with Shingwauk Anishinaabe Student Association, ‘mninoeyaa Aboriginal Mental Health Services and Batchewana Health Centre – to hire diverse primary care providers for the Indigenous Institute, including traditional Indigenous healers and counselors to provide mental health support.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Friday Morning News – May 10 - May 10, 2024
- Thursday Morning News – May 9 - May 9, 2024
- Wednesday Morning News – May 8 - May 8, 2024