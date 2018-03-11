OPP Conducts Distracted Driving Campaign (March 12 -18, 2018)

Mar 11, 2018 @ 08:34

Over March Break, the Ontario Provincial Police will be highly focused on what has been the deadliest kind of driver on OPP-patrolled roads for the fifth consecutive year – the inattentive driver.

Inattentive drivers were behind 83 road fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads in 2017, surpassing speed-related deaths (75), alcohol/drug-related deaths (46) and those that are linked to lack of seat belt use (49).

Since 2009 (the year Ontario Distracted Driving laws took effect), 692 have been killed on OPP-patrolled roads in collisions that involved an inattentive driver.

“By now, the majority of drivers and passengers have witnessed, had a close call or been involved in a collision with a driver who was texting, talking on their cell phone or engaged in some other form of distraction. Last year, the OPP responded to 8,711 crashes that were linked to driver inattention. – OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair, Provincial Commander of Traffic Safety and Operational Support.

DID YOU KNOW?

If convicted of distracted driving, a fully licenced driver will receive: