Happenings at Wawa First United – March 7

Mar 7, 2018 @ 08:32

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926 CHURCH OFFICE HOURS – Thurs. 1 -3 p.m Roberta requests that an appointment be made. Please call 705-856-2926 & leave a message.

We are now in the season of Lent which lasts until Easter.

Thurs. Mar. 15 Worship Comm. – 9:30 a.m.

Sat. Mar. 17 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 18 Official Board Meeting – following Morning Worship

Fri. Mar. 30 Good Friday – We are joining St. Paul’s Anglican Church

for Worship

The Easter Cross of Lights will again be placed above the front door of our Church. If you wish to purchase a bulb in memory of someone the cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria at 856-2861.The Cross of Lights will be lit on Palm Sunday. This is the 20th year that Maria, Russell & their Family have installed the Cross.

Advance Notice :- April 12-16 Thrift Shop

We are NOW gratefully accepting donations.

Though we may feel alone, God never abandons us.