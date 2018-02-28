March Happenings at Wawa Baptist Church

Friday, March 2, Wawa Baptist Church will hold a free two-hour monthly Easter-themed kids’ club at the Hillcrest Heights Centre running from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Children between the age of 5 and 12 are welcome to attend to sing songs, make crafts, eat snacks, and listen to a Bible story. For more information or to preregister your child in advance, contact 705-852-0886 or email wawabaptistchurch@gmail.com.

Sunday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m., Wawa Baptist will host a Praise Night at the Wawa Goose Seniors’ Drop-in Centre. Come and be refreshed by a time of songs and friendship.

Sunday, March 18, Wawa Baptist extends an invitation to lunch at 11:30 a.m. after church at 10:00 a.m. (at Wawa Goose Seniors’ Drop-in Centre). Please join us for a time of food, fun, and meeting new friends.

Tuesday, March 20 marks the beginning of a new Alpha course co-hosted by the Calvary and Wawa Baptist Churches. If you wish to explore the meaning of life, please come out to Calvary Church at 6:00 p.m. for a meal followed by a video and discussion until 8:00 p.m. Childcare will be provided for parents to attend the sessions. For more information, please contact either Pastor Clinton Moody of Calvary Church at 705-914-0405, or Pastor Mike Paquette of Wawa Baptist at 705-852-0903

Wawa Baptist conducts a ladies’ Wednesday morning Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and a men’s study temporarily on Mondays at 10:00 a.m. These studies are open to all women and men in the community. To participate in a Bible study, or for inquiries about location, ladies can contact 705-852-0886, and men can call 705-852-0903. To participate in our 1:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon study on biblical encouragement, or to get more information about its location, please contact Pastor Mike at 705-852-0903.

Wawa Baptist offers a ministry of giving hope to those struggling in their daily lives. The church gladly provides, free of charge, hope-based care to those in need. Contact Pastor Mike Paquette at 705-852-0903.

Wawa Baptist will hold a Good Friday service and Easter Sunday services. All are welcome to attend Sunday service at 10:00 a.m. to enjoy praise songs, a Scripture-based sermon, and Sunday school for children up to age 12 at the Seniors’ Drop-in Centre (63 Broadway). Dress is casual.