Wawa Man Charged with Break and Enter

Feb 26, 2018 @ 11:18

On Sunday February 25, 2018, at approximately 4:25 a.m., officers from the Superior East (Wawa) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a Wawa address regarding a dispute between a male and a female.

As a result a 29 years old Wawa, Ontario male was arrested and charged with the following offence;

Adult Break and Enter dwelling house- commit indictable offence contrary to section 348 (1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario, on April 9, 2018.