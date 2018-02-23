SJD Goes to Searchmont

Feb 23, 2018 @ 08:47

On February 14th, Valentine’s Day, 30 students hit the slopes at the Searchmont Ski Resort in Sault Ste. Marie. After receiving lessons from qualified instructors the skiers and snowboarders enjoyed a sunny, warm day on the slopes. Mrs. Bernath and Mr. Culhane were so impressed with how well the students persevered through some of the challenges that this hill had to offer. Skiing and snowboarding is no longer an easily accessible sport for Wawa children to participate in.

The Wawa Rotary Club recognized the need to provide our students with a day of excitement and we are very thankful for their donation of funds to cover the cost of the bus services. This generous donation made this day much easier for parents to afford. We are all looking forward what the next SJD adventure will be. SJD is the place to be!