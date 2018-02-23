Friday Morning News – February 23

Feb 23, 2018 @ 08:15

Weather

Today Snow ending late this afternoon then cloudy. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High minus 1. Tonight Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 11.

Special Weather Statement – 10 to 15 centimetres of snow on tap today.

Snow is spreading across Northern Ontario as expected as a low-pressure system tracks northeast across Lake Superior and Northeastern Ontario into Quebec today. Total snowfall amounts between 10 and 15 centimetres are expected. Snow will taper off to scattered flurries this afternoon into early evening.

Poor winter driving conditions are expected due to occasional low visibility in snow and accumulating snow on untreated roads. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination. Snowfall amounts are expected to be just below the warning criteria of 15 centimetres per 12 hours.

Roads

101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-23 2:18 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-23 2:18 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-02-23 5:21 101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and dry road 2018-02-23 5:41 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-23 3:18 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-02-23 5:21 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-23 5:19 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and dry road 2018-02-23 5:41 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road 2018-02-23 5:41 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and dry road 2018-02-23 5:41 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and dry road 2018-02-23 5:41 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and dry road 2018-02-23 5:41 631 White River to Highway 11 bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-23 5:41 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-02-23 5:21

News Tidbits

Gold Silver Bronze Snowboard Men’s Slopestyle Mark McMorris Men’s Slopestyle Max Parrot Ladies’ Slopestyle Laurie Blouin Freestyle Skiing Men’s Ski Slopestyle Alex Beaulieu-Marchand Ladies Moguls Justine Dufour Lapointe Men’s Moguls Mikaêl Kingsbury Ladies’ Halfpipe Cassie Sharpe Men’s Ski Cross Brady Leman Ladies Ski Cross Kelsey Serwa Ladies Ski Cross Brittany Phelan Speedskating Men’s 5000m Ted-Jan Bloemen Men’s 10,000m Ted-Jan Bloemen Figure Skating Team Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir Pairs Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford Ice Dancing Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir Women’s Kaetlyn Osmond Curling Mixed Doubles Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris Luge Team Relay Alex Gough, Sam Edney, Tristan Walker, Justin Snith Women’s Alex Gough Short Track Men’s 1,000m Samuel Girard Ladies’ 1,500m Kim Boutin Ladies’ 1000m Kim Boutin Ladies’ 500m Kim Boutin Men’s 5,000m Relay Charles Hamelin, Samuel Girard, Charle Cournoyer, Dion Pascal Bobsleigh Two-Man Justin Kripps, Alexander Kopacz Women’s Kaillie Humphries, George Phylicia Hockey Women’s Hockey

The Annual Mixed Curling Bonspiel begins tonight with first games starting at 6:30 p.m.with 12 teams entered in this event. The Bonspiel runs this Friday and Saturday – with final games around 8:00 pm on Saturday evening.