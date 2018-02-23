Breaking News

Friday Morning News – February 23

Feb 23, 2018 @ 08:15

Weather

Today Snow ending late this afternoon then cloudy. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High minus 1.
Tonight Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 11.

Special Weather Statement – 10 to 15 centimetres of snow on tap today.

Snow is spreading across Northern Ontario as expected as a low-pressure system tracks northeast across Lake Superior and Northeastern Ontario into Quebec today. Total snowfall amounts between 10 and 15 centimetres are expected. Snow will taper off to scattered flurries this afternoon into early evening.

Poor winter driving conditions are expected due to occasional low visibility in snow and accumulating snow on untreated roads. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination. Snowfall amounts are expected to be just below the warning criteria of 15 centimetres per 12 hours.

 

Roads

101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-23 2:18
101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-23 2:18
101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-02-23 5:21
101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and dry road 2018-02-23 5:41
129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-23 3:18
129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-02-23 5:21
17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-23 5:19
17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and dry road 2018-02-23 5:41
17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road 2018-02-23 5:41
17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and dry road 2018-02-23 5:41
519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and dry road 2018-02-23 5:41
547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and dry road 2018-02-23 5:41
631 White River to Highway 11 bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-23 5:41
651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-02-23 5:21

 

News Tidbits

Gold Silver Bronze
Snowboard
Men’s Slopestyle Mark McMorris
Men’s Slopestyle Max Parrot
Ladies’ Slopestyle Laurie Blouin
Freestyle Skiing
Men’s Ski Slopestyle Alex Beaulieu-Marchand
Ladies Moguls Justine Dufour Lapointe
Men’s Moguls Mikaêl Kingsbury
Ladies’ Halfpipe Cassie Sharpe
Men’s Ski Cross Brady Leman
Ladies Ski Cross Kelsey Serwa
Ladies Ski Cross Brittany Phelan
Speedskating
Men’s 5000m Ted-Jan Bloemen
Men’s 10,000m Ted-Jan Bloemen
Figure Skating
Team Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
Pairs Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford
Ice Dancing Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
Women’s Kaetlyn Osmond
Curling
Mixed Doubles Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris
Luge
Team Relay Alex Gough, Sam Edney, Tristan Walker, Justin Snith
Women’s Alex Gough
Short Track
Men’s 1,000m Samuel Girard
Ladies’ 1,500m Kim Boutin
Ladies’ 1000m Kim Boutin
Ladies’ 500m Kim Boutin
Men’s 5,000m Relay Charles Hamelin, Samuel Girard, Charle Cournoyer, Dion Pascal
Bobsleigh
Two-Man Justin Kripps, Alexander Kopacz
Women’s Kaillie Humphries, George Phylicia
Hockey
Women’s Hockey

 

The Annual Mixed Curling Bonspiel begins tonight with first games starting at 6:30 p.m.with 12 teams entered in this event. The Bonspiel runs this Friday and Saturday – with final games around 8:00 pm on Saturday evening.

