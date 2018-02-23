Friday Morning News – February 23

Feb 23, 2018 @ 08:15
Weather
|Today
|Snow ending late this afternoon then cloudy. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High minus 1.
|Tonight
|Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 11.
Special Weather Statement – 10 to 15 centimetres of snow on tap today.
Snow is spreading across Northern Ontario as expected as a low-pressure system tracks northeast across Lake Superior and Northeastern Ontario into Quebec today. Total snowfall amounts between 10 and 15 centimetres are expected. Snow will taper off to scattered flurries this afternoon into early evening.
Poor winter driving conditions are expected due to occasional low visibility in snow and accumulating snow on untreated roads. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination. Snowfall amounts are expected to be just below the warning criteria of 15 centimetres per 12 hours.
Roads
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-23 2:18
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-23 2:18
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-02-23 5:21
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|bare and dry road
|2018-02-23 5:41
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-23 3:18
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-02-23 5:21
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-23 5:19
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and dry road
|2018-02-23 5:41
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and dry road
|2018-02-23 5:41
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and dry road
|2018-02-23 5:41
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and dry road
|2018-02-23 5:41
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|bare and dry road
|2018-02-23 5:41
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-23 5:41
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2018-02-23 5:21
News Tidbits
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Snowboard
|Men’s Slopestyle
|Mark McMorris
|Men’s Slopestyle
|Max Parrot
|Ladies’ Slopestyle
|Laurie Blouin
|Freestyle Skiing
|Men’s Ski Slopestyle
|Alex Beaulieu-Marchand
|Ladies Moguls
|Justine Dufour Lapointe
|Men’s Moguls
|Mikaêl Kingsbury
|Ladies’ Halfpipe
|Cassie Sharpe
|Men’s Ski Cross
|Brady Leman
|Ladies Ski Cross
|Kelsey Serwa
|Ladies Ski Cross
|Brittany Phelan
|Speedskating
|Men’s 5000m
|Ted-Jan Bloemen
|Men’s 10,000m
|Ted-Jan Bloemen
|Figure Skating
|Team
|Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
|Pairs
|Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford
|Ice Dancing
|Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
|Women’s
|Kaetlyn Osmond
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles
|Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris
|Luge
|Team Relay
|Alex Gough, Sam Edney, Tristan Walker, Justin Snith
|Women’s
|Alex Gough
|Short Track
|Men’s 1,000m
|Samuel Girard
|Ladies’ 1,500m
|Kim Boutin
|Ladies’ 1000m
|Kim Boutin
|Ladies’ 500m
|Kim Boutin
|Men’s 5,000m Relay
|Charles Hamelin, Samuel Girard, Charle Cournoyer, Dion Pascal
|Bobsleigh
|Two-Man
|Justin Kripps, Alexander Kopacz
|Women’s
|Kaillie Humphries, George Phylicia
|Hockey
|Women’s Hockey
The Annual Mixed Curling Bonspiel begins tonight with first games starting at 6:30 p.m.with 12 teams entered in this event. The Bonspiel runs this Friday and Saturday – with final games around 8:00 pm on Saturday evening.