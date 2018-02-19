Marathon OPP Arrest 9th Person in Trafficking Bust

Feb 19, 2018 @ 09:45

On February 1, 2018, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) with the assistance of the Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau (POIB), the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), K-9, members of the Marathon OPP Detachment, Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS), and Anishinabek Police Service (APS) had charged 9 individuals with 57 drug related offences.

Officers executed Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrants on 6 homes in the Marathon and Pic River First Nation area. 8 males and 1 female had been arrested at that time and face various charges.

On the 13 February, 2018, a 9th male has been arrested and charged from a result of the investigation which focused on individuals trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine in and around the community of Marathon and Pic River First Nation.

22 year old Logan RICHARD, a male from Marathon, ON was arrested and charged with:

Three counts of trafficking methamphetamine S. 5(1) CDSA

One count of possession of property obtained by crime S. 354(1)(a) CC

He was released on a Promise to Appear with a court date of 28 March 2018 in Marathon, ON.