OPP Say ‘Keep Safe’ this Family Day Weekend

Feb 17, 2018 @ 19:40

Staff Sergeant Michael Maville, Detachment Commander of the Ontario Provincial Police Detachment (OPP) in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario wishes everyone an enjoyable Family Day long weekend and would like to remind members of the public that this weekend they may be faced with various weather conditions. Staff Sergeant Maville is hoping that everyone takes the time to pay attention to those weather changes and makes the appropriate adjustments for their activities.

Whether you are travelling on highways to visit family, snowmobiling, ice fishing or any other activity, planning ahead may be the key to an enjoyable weekend.

A reminder to clear all the snow off your vehicles, secure all items stored on the roof racks, check snowmobile trailer lighting and attachment prior to heading out and on your stops along the way.

As always, travel should include your emergency roadside kit, extra clothing, a full tank of gas and making sure your cellular phones are fully charged.

Some OFSC trails are not yet safe for travel. Ensure you consult with your local ice fishing operators and the local snowmobile clubs before venturing out. Remember, no ice is 100% safe.

Your family needs you, stay safe.