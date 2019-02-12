Free Fishing on Family Day Weekend

Ontario’s Government for the People invites families to participate in free fishing on the Family Day weekend. From February 16 to 18, Canadian residents of all ages can enjoy fishing in Ontario without having to purchase a licence.

“We want to encourage families to enjoy the outdoors by providing a fun and affordable way to connect with each other and with nature,” said John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “Whether you are a fishing enthusiast or a first-timer, this is an opportunity to create lasting memories with family and friends, and I encourage everyone to take advantage of this weekend — I know I will.”

Family Day weekend is the first of four free fishing events in 2019. The Ontario government continues to reduce barriers, making it easier for people to explore different angling opportunities and enjoy Ontario’s world-class lakes, rivers and streams.

“Our government is committed to making life more affordable, which is why we have introduced two new licence-free fishing events this year on the weekends of Mother’s Day and Father’s Day,” said Minister Yakabuski. “This is in addition to our decision to freeze fishing licence fees and remove the $2 service fee in 2019.”

With only a week to go before the Family Day weekend, families are encouraged to plan their ice fishing trip, or find a local event by visiting: http://www.ontariofamilyfishing.com/.

Anglers are reminded to stay safe and to check local ice conditions before heading onto the ice to fish. For ice safety tips, please visit the Ontario website.

Background:

Additional 2019 licence-free fishing events include Mother’s Day weekend (May 11 and 12, 2019), Father’s Day weekend (June 15 and 16, 2019), and Family Fishing Week (June 29 to July 7, 2019).

The free fishing events are coordinated through a partnership between the Ontario government and the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters.

Ontario’s recreational fishing industry generates $2.2 billion annually.

