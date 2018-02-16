Friday Morning News – February 16

Feb 16, 2018 @ 08:16

Weather

Today A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 13. Tonight Partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low minus 14.

Roads

2018-02-16 – early morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 partly snow packed 2018-02-16 2:28 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River partly snow covered 2018-02-16 2:30 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and wet road with snow packed sections. 2018-02-16 4:02 101 Highway 651 to Wawa partly snow packed 2018-02-16 4:16 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-16 3:20 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and wet road with bare and dry road, snow packed sections. 2018-02-16 4:02 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road 2018-02-16 3:21 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-16 4:16 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and wet road 2018-02-16 4:16 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-16 4:16 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township partly snow packed 2018-02-16 4:16 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction partly snow packed 2018-02-16 4:16 631 White River to Highway 11 snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-16 4:16 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-02-16 4:02

News Tidbits – Today is the beginning of the Wawa Winter Carnival – be sure to get out and enjoy yourself!

