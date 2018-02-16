Breaking News

Friday Morning News – February 16

Post Views: 81

Feb 16, 2018 @ 08:16

Weather

Today A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 13.
Tonight Partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low minus 14.

Roads

2018-02-16 – early morning report
101 Timmins to Highway 144 partly snow packed 2018-02-16 2:28
101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River partly snow covered 2018-02-16 2:30
101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and wet road with snow packed sections. 2018-02-16 4:02
101 Highway 651 to Wawa partly snow packed 2018-02-16 4:16
129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-16 3:20
129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and wet road with bare and dry road, snow packed sections. 2018-02-16 4:02
17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road 2018-02-16 3:21
17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-16 4:16
17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and wet road 2018-02-16 4:16
17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-16 4:16
519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township partly snow packed 2018-02-16 4:16
547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction partly snow packed 2018-02-16 4:16
631 White River to Highway 11 snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-16 4:16
651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-02-16 4:02

News Tidbits – Today is the beginning of the Wawa Winter Carnival – be sure to get out and enjoy yourself!

Olympic Medal Standings

Gold Silver Bronze
Snowboard
Men’s Slopestyle Mark McMorris
Men’s Slopestyle Max Parrot
Ladies Slopestyle Laurie Blouin
Freestyle Skiing
Ladies Moguls Justine Dufour Lapointe
Men’s Moguls Mikaêl Kingsbury
Speedskating
Men’s 5000m Ted-Jan Bloemen
Men’s 10,000m Ted-Jan Bloemen
Figure Skating
Team Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
Pairs Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford
Curling
Mixed Doubles Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris
Luge
Team Relay Alex Gough, Sam Edney
Women’s Alex Gough
Short Track
Ladies’ 500m Kim Boutin

 

 

About Brenda Grundt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*