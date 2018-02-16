Friday Morning News – February 16

Feb 16, 2018 @ 08:16
Weather
|Today
|A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 13.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low minus 14.
Roads
|2018-02-16 – early morning report
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|partly snow packed
|2018-02-16 2:28
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|partly snow covered
|2018-02-16 2:30
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|bare and wet road with snow packed sections.
|2018-02-16 4:02
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|partly snow packed
|2018-02-16 4:16
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-16 3:20
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road, snow packed sections.
|2018-02-16 4:02
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and wet road
|2018-02-16 3:21
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-16 4:16
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and wet road
|2018-02-16 4:16
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-16 4:16
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|partly snow packed
|2018-02-16 4:16
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|partly snow packed
|2018-02-16 4:16
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-16 4:16
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2018-02-16 4:02
News Tidbits – Today is the beginning of the Wawa Winter Carnival – be sure to get out and enjoy yourself!
Olympic Medal Standings
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Snowboard
|Men’s Slopestyle
|Mark McMorris
|Men’s Slopestyle
|Max Parrot
|Ladies Slopestyle
|Laurie Blouin
|Freestyle Skiing
|Ladies Moguls
|Justine Dufour Lapointe
|Men’s Moguls
|Mikaêl Kingsbury
|Speedskating
|Men’s 5000m
|Ted-Jan Bloemen
|Men’s 10,000m
|Ted-Jan Bloemen
|Figure Skating
|Team
|Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
|Pairs
|Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles
|Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris
|Luge
|Team Relay
|Alex Gough, Sam Edney
|Women’s
|Alex Gough
|Short Track
|Ladies’ 500m
|Kim Boutin