Friday Morning News – February 9

Feb 9, 2018 @ 07:46

Weather

Today A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Flurries beginning this afternoon. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 29 this morning. Tonight Flurries. Local amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light overnight. Low minus 15.

Roads

2018-02-09 – early morning report 1 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road with partly snow covered sections. 2018-02-09 2:23 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road with partly snow covered sections. 2018-02-09 2:23 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 partly snow packed with bare and wet road, snow covered sections. 2018-02-09 5:16 101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and wet road 2018-02-09 5:13 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls partly snow packed with bare and dry road sections. 2018-02-09 5:07 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau partly snow packed with bare and wet road, snow covered sections. 2018-02-09 5:16 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge partly snow packed with bare and wet road, snow packed sections. 2018-02-09 6:24 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-09 5:13 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road 2018-02-09 5:13 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and dry road 2018-02-09 5:14 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and dry road 2018-02-09 5:13 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and wet road 2018-02-09 5:13 631 White River to Highway 11 bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-09 5:14 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed with snow covered sections. 2018-02-09 5:16

News Tidbits – The Opening Ceremonies for the Winter Olympics have begun in Pyeongchang. The bison herd that was brought to Banff, Alberta has increased and is thriving. They had been brought to an enclosed area of the park a year ago. This summer they will be released!

Did you know that today in 1964, The Beatles made their first live American television appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in New York.