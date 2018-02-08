Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – February 8

Feb 8, 2018 @ 07:47

Weather

Today A few flurries ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 15. Wind chill minus 26 this morning.
Tonight Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 24. Wind chill minus 29.

Roads

2018-02-08 – early morning report
101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road 2018-02-08 2:20
101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road 2018-02-08 2:20
101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow covered with partly snow packed, snow packed sections. 2018-02-08 5:32
101 Highway 651 to Wawa snow covered 2018-02-08 5:30
129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-08 5:24
129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau snow covered with partly snow packed, snow packed sections. 2018-02-08 5:32
17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge partly snow covered with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-08 5:27
17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-02-08 5:30
17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road 2018-02-08 5:30
17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and dry road 2018-02-08 5:31
519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-08 5:30
547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction snow covered 2018-02-08 5:30
631 White River to Highway 11 bare and dry road with snow covered, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-08 5:31
651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed with snow covered sections. 2018-02-08 5:32

 

