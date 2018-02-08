Thursday Morning News – February 8

Feb 8, 2018 @ 07:47
Weather
|Today
|A few flurries ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 15. Wind chill minus 26 this morning.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 24. Wind chill minus 29.
Roads
|2018-02-08 – early morning report
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and dry road
|2018-02-08 2:20
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and dry road
|2018-02-08 2:20
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|snow covered with partly snow packed, snow packed sections.
|2018-02-08 5:32
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|snow covered
|2018-02-08 5:30
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|snow packed with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-08 5:24
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|snow covered with partly snow packed, snow packed sections.
|2018-02-08 5:32
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|partly snow covered with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-08 5:27
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-02-08 5:30
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and dry road
|2018-02-08 5:30
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and dry road
|2018-02-08 5:31
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-08 5:30
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|snow covered
|2018-02-08 5:30
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|bare and dry road with snow covered, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-08 5:31
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed with snow covered sections.
|2018-02-08 5:32