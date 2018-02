Feb 5, 2018 @ 13:05

Webcams at Montreal River

Snow squalls continue, with the heaviest, and most intense squalls are in the Montreal River Harbour area where snowfall rates of several centimetres per hour are possible. Environment Canada warns that snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 cm are likely before the snow squalls end this afternoon or evening.

Highway 17 was closed early this morning and remains closed at 1 p.m. (Wawa to Batchawana River).