Special Olympics Ontario 2019 Provincial Winter Games – The Countdown Begins!

Jan 31, 2018 @ 08:04

The one-year countdown begins for the Special Olympics Ontario 2019 Provincial Winter Games in Sault Ste. Marie January 31 – February 3, 2019. Up to 500 athletes will be attending the games in addition to coaches, family, and friends. The 2019 event will feature competitions in six winter sports: Nordic Skiing, Alpine Skiing, Figure Skating, Speed Skating, Curling, and Snowshoeing. The host venue is the Essar Centre with competition taking place at Searchmont Resort, John Rhodes arenas, and the Community First Curling Centre. It is a time to celebrate the abilities of those in our communities who live with intellectual disabilities and encourage the spirit of inclusion that the movement of Special Olympics is built on. All members of our community are encouraged to get involved.

A fundraising goal of $600,000 has been set. The local business community, institutions, and schools along with the general public are encouraged to get involved with fundraising activities and sponsorship opportunities. Fundraising will be taking place all throughout 2018 and up until the game’s completion in February 2019.

Join the upcoming fundraising event: The Twin Sault’s Polar Plunge on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Visit www.SSM2019Games.com for details.