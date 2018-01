Jan 26, 2018 @ 12:36

Grade 9 students in Ms. Stephanie McGregors class at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa), studied the novel “Stranger in the Shadows”, a sequal to the novel “The Blue Knight”.

On Friday January 19, students had the opportunity to welcome the author of the book, Ray McGregor, into their classroom. Students were able to ask questions and share their ideas for McGregor’s next book. It was a great discussion and exchange of ideas between the students and the writer.