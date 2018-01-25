Thank You Rotary Club of Wawa

Jan 25, 2018 @ 10:50

The Staff and Students of St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School would like to thank the Rotary Club of Wawa for their continued support. They provided the school with a very generous monetary donation to create kinesthetic learning opportunities. We have been able to purchase classroom furniture that allows students the ability to move and learn such as desk cycles, accordion chairs, wobble boards, stand up desks and movability bands.

Research has proven that motion while learning improves students test scores as well as the benefit of improved physical fitness. Students are able to concentrate better and have an opportunity to be more engaged in order to effectively master the skills being taught. We are grateful for the opportunity to move and groove in our learning!