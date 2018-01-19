Caught in the Act by East Algoma OPP

Jan 19, 2018 @ 13:01

On January 18, 2018, members from the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Sault Ste Marie OPP Canine Unit responded to a Break and Enter in progress at a construction business near the junction of Highway 548 and Highway 17 in Tarbutt-Tarbutt Additional Township.

Shortly after 6:00 a.m., a male and female attended the construction business on Highway 17. The male wearing a disguise entered through a window and stole electronic equipment and electronic devices that he placed in a garbage bin and were carried outside the building. The female retrieved the items and placed them in the car. An audible alarm was tripped when a door was opened and the owner of the property attended his business. The female fled the property in the car and the male fled on foot. The male then attended a residence on MacLennan Road and managed to get a ride to a residence in Laird Township but before he left that residence he stole an electronic device.

With the assistance from Sault Ste Marie OPP the male and female were located shortly after 8:00 a.m. at a residence on Government in Laird Township.

The investigation is continuing.

As a result of the investigation, Brian WING, 34 years of age from Laird Township, Ontario was charged with:

Break, Enter, and Commit Theft, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);

Theft Over $5000, contrary to section 334(a) of the CC;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC;

Possession of Break in Instruments, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC;

Disguise with Intent, contrary to section 351(2) of the CC;

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(a) of the CC; and with

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail Court in Blind River on January 19, 2018. He was remanded into custody and transported to the Algoma Treatment and Remand Centre in Sault Ste Marie.

Christina ARMSTRONG, 36 years of age, from Aweres Township, Ontario, was charged with:

Break, Enter, and Commit Theft, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);

Theft Over $5000, contrary to section 334(a) of the CC;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC; and with

Possession of Break in Instruments, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail Court in Blind River on January 19, 2018. She was released on a Recognizance of Bail and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on February 1, 2018.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this theft should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.