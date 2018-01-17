Premier Wynne Makes Cabinet Minister Changes

Jan 17, 2018 @ 22:19

Premier Kathleen Wynne today announced changes to her cabinet that place eight women, including three new ministers, in key roles across government. In this time of economic change, Ontario is moving forward on a plan to create more fairness and opportunity for everyone. This updated cabinet draws on the strength of the government team to continue that work in 2018.

Nathalie Des Rosiers, MPP for Ottawa-Vanier, joins cabinet as the new Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. Daiene Vernile, MPP for Kitchener Centre, moves into cabinet as Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. And Harinder Malhi, MPP for Brampton-Springdale, becomes the new Minister of the Status of Women.

Other changes to cabinet include:

Mitzie Hunter becomes Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development

Eleanor McMahon becomes President of the Treasury Board and Minister Responsible for Digital Government

Kathryn McGarry becomes Minister of Transportation

Indira Naidoo-Harris becomes Minister of Education and remains Minister Responsible for Early Years and Child Care

Steven Del Duca becomes Minister of Economic Development and Growth.

In addition, Dr. Helena Jaczek, Minister of Community and Social Services, will take on the responsibilities of Chair of Cabinet.

Ontario’s plan is creating fairness and opportunity during this period of rapid economic change. The plan includes a higher minimum wage and better working conditions, free tuition for hundreds of thousands of students, easier access to affordable child care, and free prescription drugs for everyone under 25 through the biggest expansion of medicare in a generation.