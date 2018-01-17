NDP – Liberals play musical chairs to save seats

Jan 17, 2018 @ 22:33

Statement by Ontario NDP House Leader Gilles Bisson

“Once again Kathleen Wynne is letting Ontarians down by focusing on herself and her Liberal party. Today’s game of musical chairs gives people no hope that Wynne is focused on fixing the things that matter most to Ontario families – things like the hospital overcrowding across the province, the crisis in long-term care or sky-high and soon-to-rise-again hydro prices. Instead, she’s focused on giving Liberal MPPs at risk of losing their seats a title to pad their MPP resume before the election.”