Another way out of Wawa! Ontario Northland expands bus service

Jan 16, 2018 @ 09:09

Ontario Northland has expanded its bus service westward to include Espanola, Sault Ste Marie, Wawa, White River and many communities in between. The eastbound bus leaves White River at 7 a.m. every day except Saturday, and residents of Wawa can now go to the Soo and the three stops there when the bus leaves at 8 a.m. every morning. This bus continues east, ending in North Bay.

The westbound bus begins in North Bay arriving in the Sault at 11:45 a.m. leaving at noon for Wawa (3 p.m. arrival). The one-way adult fare is $47.95. Ontario Northland offers discounts for Seniors (60+), Students, Children (2-11, free under 2), Military, Individuals with Special Needs, Individuals with Medical Appointments, and a Compassionate Discount.

“We’re adding over 750 kilometers and 20 communities to our system,” says Tracy MacPhee, Director of Passenger Operations. “We look forward to conveniently connecting passengers where they need to be; whether for medical appointments, school, travel or family visits.”