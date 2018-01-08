Breaking News

Monday Morning News – January 8

Post Views: 235

Jan 8, 2018 @ 07:57

Weather:

Today A few flurries ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. Temperature steady near minus 3.
Tonight Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Clearing before morning. Low minus 14.

Roads

2018-01-08 – early morning report
101 Timmins to Highway 144 partly snow covered with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-07 20:32
101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River partly snow covered with snow covered, partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-08 2:27
101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-08 5:22
101 Highway 651 to Wawa snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-08 5:24
129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-08 5:26
129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-08 5:22
17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge partly snow covered with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-08 5:29
17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-08 5:24
17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-08 5:24
17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River partly snow packed with partly snow covered, snow packed sections. 2018-01-08 5:23
519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township partly snow packed with partly snow covered, snow packed sections. 2018-01-08 5:24
547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-08 5:24
631 White River to Highway 11 snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-08 5:23
651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-08 5:22

News Tidbits – Our MPP is at the MMCC from 2 until 3 p.m. today.

About Brenda Grundt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*