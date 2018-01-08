Monday Morning News – January 8

Jan 8, 2018 @ 07:57
Weather:
|Today
|A few flurries ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. Temperature steady near minus 3.
|Tonight
|Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Clearing before morning. Low minus 14.
Roads
|2018-01-08 – early morning report
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|partly snow covered with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-07 20:32
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|partly snow covered with snow covered, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-08 2:27
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-08 5:22
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-08 5:24
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-08 5:26
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-08 5:22
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|partly snow covered with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-08 5:29
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-08 5:24
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-08 5:24
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|partly snow packed with partly snow covered, snow packed sections.
|2018-01-08 5:23
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|partly snow packed with partly snow covered, snow packed sections.
|2018-01-08 5:24
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-08 5:24
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-08 5:23
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-08 5:22
News Tidbits – Our MPP is at the MMCC from 2 until 3 p.m. today.