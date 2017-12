Dec 25, 2017 @ 20:31

At 8 p.m. OPP advised Hwy 17 from Sault Ste Marie to Hwy 546 (Iron Bridge) was reopened.

Dec 25, 2017 @ 18:18

The Blind River Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police advise that Hwy 17 from Sault Ste Marie to Hwy 546 (Iron Bridge) has been closed because of weather conditions creating poor visibility.