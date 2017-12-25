Dec 25, 2017 @ 11:06

11:00 AM EST Monday 25 December 2017

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne – Geraldton

Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North

Lake Nipigon – Wabakimi

Atikokan – Upsala – Quetico

Superior West

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

A very cold airmass combined with brisk winds will generate extreme wind chill values near minus 40 over the next few nights. However, they will moderate during the daytime hours.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.