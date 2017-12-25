Dec 25, 2017 @ 11:06
11:00 AM EST Monday 25 December 2017
Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne – Geraldton
- Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North
- Lake Nipigon – Wabakimi
- Atikokan – Upsala – Quetico
- Superior West
A period of very cold wind chills is expected.
A very cold airmass combined with brisk winds will generate extreme wind chill values near minus 40 over the next few nights. However, they will moderate during the daytime hours.
Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.
Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.
Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.