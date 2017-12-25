Snow Squall warning between St. Joseph Island and Montreal River Harbour

Dec 25, 2017 @ 11:03

7:38 AM EST Monday 25 December 2017

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Developing snow squalls are about to move into the Sault Ste. Marie and Batchawana Bay area. They will likely persist into tonight. There is a potential for localized heavy snow accumulations of 15 to 30 cm by Tuesday morning.

In addition, local blowing snow may contribute to very poor visibility at times.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

Snow squall warnings are issued when bands of snow form that produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.