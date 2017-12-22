NDP MPP Michael Mantha sends video appeal to McGarry to save the caribou

Dec 22, 2017 @ 10:32

NDP MPP Michael Mantha has sent a video appeal to Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Kathryn McGarry, calling on the Wynne Liberals to speed up a plan to relocate a herd of caribou at risk of being wiped out.

This last herd of caribou in the Superior Lake region is on Michipocoten Island, and the population is in danger of being decimated by wolves. They’re to be moved to Slate Island, about 130 kilometres away, but Mantha has joined with local community members and Michipicoten First Nation’s leadership to tell the government that if it continues to delay moving the herd, it may be too late.

“The matter is dire. We need you to get involved immediately,” said Mantha in the video, adding that the caribou can’t wait for a protocol to be drafted and approved.