SSM OPP Assist with Mile 38 Road Water Rescue

On April 18, 2026, Sault Ste Marie OPP assisted with a rescue on Mile 38 Road, located off Highway 17 north.

Individuals called 911 to report being trapped on the roof of their vehicle after driving into a washout. The vehicle quickly became submerged, and water levels were rising. Sault OPP was assisted by Goulais Fire & Rescue, who utilized their rescue boat. Sault Search and Rescue also attended with their water rescue equipment. Thank you to our local first response partners!

The North East region continues to experience localized flooding, road washouts and elevated water levels as a result of warmer temperatures and ongoing snowmelt. Weather and road conditions may change rapidly, creating hazardous travel conditions.

The OPP reminds everyone to avoid non-essential travel in affected areas; check road conditions and advisories on http://511on.ca, http://municipal511.ca and OPP social media; and never drive through flooded or closed roads.