Northeast Fire Region Update – April 23rd

There are currently no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.

Follow Ontario’s outdoor fire rules

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public that outdoor fire rules are in effect throughout Ontario’s legislated fire season, which runs from April 1 to October 31. To dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage the use of alternatives such as composting or utilizing your local landfill. If you must burn, use caution and follow the rules outlined in Ontario’s Wildland Fire Management regulation.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always ensure you have adequate tools and water available to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Read the full set of outdoor fire rules.

Residents within municipal boundaries must also check with their local fire department for burning restrictions or permitting requirements prior to burning.

Report a wildland fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE (3473). To report a wildland fire located south of the French or Mattawa Rivers, please dial 9-1-1.

For tips on preventing wildland fires and information on the current fire situation, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X in English and French: @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet. For more information about the current wildland fire situation, visit Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.