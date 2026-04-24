Lori Nelson – Celebration of Life

February 16, 1958 – March 5, 2026

Family and friends are invited to visit at The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 429 (51 Broadway Ave. Wawa, Ontario) on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 11:00 am with a luncheon to follow at 12:00 pm. She will be laid to rest with her parents in Woodland Cemetery in Wawa.

Memorial contributions (payable by cheque or online) to the Sault Ste Marie Humane Society would be appreciated.