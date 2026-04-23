Chapleau receives $100K to help more kids access minor hockey

Chapleau Minor Hockey Association, based in the Northern Ontario town of Chapleau, has been named the grand prize winner of the Kruger Big Assist, receiving a $100,000 donation from Canadian paper products maker Kruger Products.

The Kruger Big Assist program supports community hockey associations who are working to remove barriers and promote inclusivity in the sport. This year, five regional winners were selected nationwide, with Chapleau representing Ontario. After a 72‑hour national vote, Chapleau emerged as the grand prize winner.

Located more than a three hour drive north of Sault Ste. Marie, the association serves families travelling over 100 km to play minor hockey, including players from surrounding First Nations communities. For many, registration costs, equipment, and long travel distances have made hockey difficult to access.

For a small association, the impact will be immediate and positively impact the next generation of players withing the Chapleau Minor Hockey Association.