Sault College Hosts Annual Powwow An Exciting Day of Culture and Expression

Sault College is proud to continue the tradition of hosting its annual powwow on campus. This year’s powwow, happening on Saturday, March 28, in the College’s Health and Wellness Centre, will be an exciting, free day of cultural celebration. This year’s theme is “Mino-Bimaadiziwin” meaning, “The Good Life”. Everyone from near and far are welcome and encouraged to attend and participate in this amazing cultural experience.

A sacred fire will be lit at sunrise on Saturday, March 28th. The sacred fire will be held outside of the Health and Wellness Centre in Sault College’s Fire Arbour “Wiigwaasgamig” Birch Bark House. The Firekeeper will be Greg Boissoneau.

The Grand Entry will begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by a free and delicious community feast taking place at 4:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. The excitement will continue with the evening Grand Entry at 6 p.m.

The powwow will feature the Host Drum, Under the Pines as well as Co-host Drum, Giigidoo Nimkii. Other special guests include Carol Hermiston & Dean Sayers as Head Elders, Jonathan Boyer-Nolan as Master of Ceremonies, Kevin Syrette as Arena Director and Robin Eshkibok as Head Veteran. The Head Dancers will be Neveah Pine and Richard Pine. The community feast is catered by Gee-Dah’s Inspirations and will be located in the cafeteria, providing delicious traditional food to our community at 4:30 p.m.

The powwow will feature traditional drums, as well as dancers in full regalia who will share their skill and cultural expression through dance. There will also be many Indigenous craft vendors with a wide variety of handcrafted leatherwork, beading, moccasins, and jewelry.

Lil Cub Catering will be offering traditional Indigenous foods and will operate throughout the event.

Parking is free anywhere on campus. We hope to see you there!

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About Sault College

Sault College is a leader in applied education and training, committed to providing innovative programs that meet the evolving needs of learners and employers in Northern Ontario and beyond.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Pagnucco

Director, Corporate Communications and Stakeholder Relations

Sault College

705-297-2400

[email protected]

Programming Contact:

Terri Glave

Indigenous Community Engagement Coordinator

Sault College

705 759 2554 ext 2713

[email protected]