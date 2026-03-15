Nelson, Lori Ellen

February 16, 1958 – March 5, 2026

Surrounded by the love of her family, Lori passed away peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital.

She leaves behind a wide circle of friends who adored her, a family who cherished her, and her constant companion, her beloved Maggie. Lori was born to Bud and Isabel Nelson and raised in Wawa, Ontario, was educated at Confederation College (Thunder Bay) and lived most of her life in Sault Ste Marie. Lori will be deeply missed by her sister, Joni Nelson (Tony DeAgazio), and her family and friends. She was a proud Auntie to Ellen DeAgazio (Karter Morrison) and Benjamin DeAgazio, Josh DeAgazio and Nicole DeAgazio (TJ Boucher). Dear niece of Lynn MacAulay (Gord Pearce) and Doug MacAulay (Christine Ljungkull). She was dearly loved by Cindy Paluzzi (Aldo), and cousins Shelley Nelson (John Pozzo) and Shelleen Nelson (Peter Cumming).

Prior to retirement, she was a long-time employee with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG). Lori was an incredibly kind and thoughtful person, with a signature way of expressing herself. She was outgoing and made friends easily, from life-long friendships with Grade School classmates, to her many adventures with the ‘Lottery Gang’. She was a considerate neighbour, often delivering baking or clearing several driveways at a time. She was generous with her time, her attention, and her heart.

Lori loved her family deeply and excelled in every way as an ‘Auntie’. She was happiest when we could all be together in Thunder Bay, Sudbury, or the Soo. Our visits were always filled with laughter, love, and usually a bit of shopping.

Lori will be remembered for her humour, her heart, her fierce love for her family and friends, and the way she made our lives brighter just by being in this world.

Our heartfelt thanks to the nurses at SAH-ICU and 3C for their care and compassion, and to the residents and staff at Chartwell Collegiate Heights – Lori thrived during her time there as part of your family.

At Lori’s request cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. She will be laid to rest with her parents in Woodland Cemetery in Wawa.

Memorial contributions (payable by cheque or online) to the Sault Ste Marie Humane Society would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home-Barton and Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington Street East), SSM.